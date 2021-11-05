‘Misled by His President,’ a man claims he was an idiot during the January 6 riot.

According to the Associated Press, a Colorado man was sentenced to 90 days of home detention after telling a judge he is “guilty of being an idiot” for his acts during the January 6 incident in the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C.

When Glenn Wes Lee Croy entered the Capitol twice that day, he chastised himself for following the crowd. Croy was also sentenced to 14 days in a “community correctional facility,” which is a less severe punishment than a jail or prison sentence, according to the Associated Press.

“I’m not opposed to anything. I adore the United States of America. I adore my children and hold law enforcement in high regard “Croy informed Howell, who also imposed a three-year probationary period on him.

Croy’s status as a “crowd follower,” the judge said, did not absolve him of responsibility for his acts.

“I hope one of the lessons you’ve taken away from this is that you need to think for yourselves and not just accept what people tell you,” she said.

Croy is one of over 650 people charged with federal charges as a result of the Capitol siege. He was not charged with being aggressive or damaging property, unlike over 30 other rioters who were sentenced.

Croy was convinced that the presidential election had been rigged. His attorney, on the other hand, stated that he was not attempting to prevent the election from being certified as a result of former President Donald Trump’s bogus assertion.

“Now he realizes that his president misled him,” defense attorney Kira Anne West said.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Croy claimed he is “guilty of being an idiot and marching into that place” in a letter to the judge before his sentence hearing, adding that he has no excuse for joining the mob that stormed the Capitol.

Croy had been sentenced to two months in prison by prosecutors. His lawyer asked for a one-year probationary period with community service.

Howell questioned why a short jail sentence would be the best method to guarantee Croy “stays on a law-abiding path” without a prolonged period of court supervision.

Croy walked through the Capitol “as if it were an amusement park” after witnessing police struggle with protestors for over an hour, according to prosecutors.

That day, he went inside the Capitol twice. This is a condensed version of the information.