Misinformation is a problem for 95% of Americans, with half blaming the government.

According to a recent study from the Pearson Institute and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, almost all Americans—95 percent—consider disinformation to be a problem when looking for crucial information.

About half of Americans believe the United States government is to blame for the spread of misinformation, while opinions differ amongst Democrats and Republicans.

According to the Associated Press, 61 percent of Republicans feel the US government is to blame for the spread of misinformation, while 38 percent of Democrats believe the same. When it comes to the involvement of social media corporations in the spread of misinformation, the two parties are more unified, with 79 percent of Republicans and 73 percent of Democrats believing that such organizations bear a great lot or quite a bit of the blame.

Very few Americans, barely two in 10, stated that they’re very afraid that they individually play a role in the spread of misinformation. According to the Associated Press, roughly six out of ten Americans are concerned that their friends or relatives have contributed to the problem.

When Carmen Speller, a 33-year-old graduate student in Lexington, Kentucky, discusses the coronavirus epidemic with close family members, she notices the divisions. Speller believes COVID-19 immunizations are safe, but her family does not. She believes her family’s decision to remain immunized against COVID-19 was influenced by disinformation they saw on TV or read on dubious news sites.

In fact, some of her family members think she’s insane for relying on the government for COVID-19 information.

“I have the impression that they believe I am misinformed. I’m the one who believes everything the government says; it’s something I hear a lot “Speller remarked. “It’s gotten to the point where it’s causing a lot of friction between my family and some of my friends.” The unusual bipartisan agreement among Americans on the role of social media in the spread of misinformation could bode trouble for digital behemoths like Facebook, the most popular and profitable of the social media platforms, which is under pressure from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

"The AP-NORC poll is bad news for Facebook," says one commentator.