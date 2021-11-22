Misinformation about a Waukesha suspect spreads after a fake photo of an SUV driver was shared.

After a red SUV raced through a Christmas parade in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, killing at least five people and wounding more than 40 others, misinformation and deception are flying on social media.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson revealed at a press conference on Sunday night that a “person of interest” has been apprehended. He did not, however, reveal the person’s identity or any other information about them, nor did he speculate on a probable motivation for the incident.

Since then, erroneous information about the offender has been spread on social media, with some saying that he is Sam Hyde.

Several anonymous Twitter accounts have identified a white man driving a red vehicle as the driver of the red vehicle that rushed through the parade.

Others on the social media platform, however, have pointed out that the man pictured is Hyde, a comedian who has been the target of a long-running hoax accusing him of being the perpetrator of mass massacres in the United States.

Internet trolls are circulating false information about the #Waukesha driver by using a photoshopped photograph of Sam Hyde in a red car, who is frequently misidentified as the perpetrator of mass murders. After disasters, the long-running scam resurfaces. pic.twitter.com/A2DalHuxzT November 22, 2021 — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) It’s been a running joke for a long time to get journalists to bite the bait on this. This photo is almost certainly of “Sam Hyde” pic.twitter.com/yXlVqiS9Py November 22, 2021 — Beau of The Fifth Column (@BeauTFC) Hyde rose to prominence after criticizing TED Talks, but he is now best known for the meme “Sam Hyde is the shooter.”

Anonymous Internet trolls have used his name in the aftermath of multiple horrific killings in recent years. At 2017, a Republican lawmaker from Texas fell for the recurrent hoax and told CNN that Sam Hyde was the gunman who opened fire in a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Mia Cathell, an editor for the conservative news site The Post Millennial, tweeted that the image had been altered to make the vehicle appear red instead of silver.

“Internet trolls are distributing false information about the #Waukesha driver using a faked image of Sam Hyde, who is frequently seen in the media. This is a condensed version of the information.