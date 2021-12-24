Miriam Margolyes’ life, from health anxieties to This Morning tantrums, is chronicled in Call the Midwife.

In the Call the Midwife Christmas special, Miriam Margolyes will reprise her role as Mother Mildred.

Since the BBC resurrected the 60s show in 2011, the drama has been a popular with fans, following the lives of midwives linked to an East London convent.

Miriam joined the cast in 2018 as the straight-talking stalwart and says she finds a lot of herself in the character.

“There are a lot of similarities,” she told the Mirror.

“Mother Mildred’s directness is mine. That describes me perfectly. It’s what I call NAR – no acting necessary – when I play her.

“I had a great time returning in April to film the Christmas special.” We had a fantastic time, as we always do.” Miriam’s candor has earned her the title of national treasure, and she recently published This Much Is True, an autobiography about her remarkable career in show business.

From her days as a member of the Cambridge Footlights to winning a BAFTA for her performance in Martin Scorsese’s The Age of Innocence, the book chronicles her meteoric ascent to fame. Professor Sprout, a character in the Harry Potter film franchise, was also played by her.

Miriam is known for her outlandish anecdotes, and she claims to be one of the first individuals to shout “f**k” on television in 1963 during an episode of University Challenge.

The actress is also regarded as a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community, having been married to Heather Sutherland for 53 years.

When she was advertising the book on This Morning, she revealed that one of her biggest regrets was how she came out to her parents, as her mother died of a stroke not long after she told them the news.

Miriam is a regular guest on ITV’s flagship daytime show, and Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby call her their “all-time favorite guest.”

Miriam’s distinctive style usually leaves the main hosts in fits of laughter, and Phil struggled to keep her composure in her most recent episode after Miriam let out a “enormous fart” off live.

After Miriam swears live on air, Phil and Holly are frequently obliged to apologize. “The summary has come to an end.”