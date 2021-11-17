Miramax has filed a lawsuit against Quentin Tarantino over his plans to auction off ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs.

Director Quentin Tarantino was sued shortly after announcing the release of NFTs based on his popular film “Pulp Fiction.”

According to the Associated Press, Tarantino has been sued by Miramax for his plans to produce seven non-fungible tokens (NFTs) based on his 1994 dark comedy. The NFTs were supposed to be digital duplicates of handwritten script pages from the film’s unedited scenes. The mintings were also expected to include audio commentary and other “hidden” features.

Miramax, on the other hand, maintains that he is unable to sell these scenes, whether as an NFT or not, because they belong to the studio. The studio claims that the sale breaches their original distribution contract and copyright as a result of this assertion.

“Tarantino’s actions have compelled Miramax to file this case against a valued colleague in order to enforce, preserve, and protect its contractual and intellectual property rights relating to one of Miramax’s most iconic and valuable film properties,” the lawsuit stated.

The firm also claims that it was not involved in or advised about the NFT plans. “”Tarantino’s behaviour could mislead people into assuming Miramax is participating in his endeavor if left unchecked,” they said. It may also persuade others to believe they have the legal authority to pursue similar arrangements.” This is just one example of recent debates about the manufacture and selling of NFTs. Many critics have claimed that the mining of NFTs hurts the environment, and one well-known NFT artist was recently called out in the community for making racist comics. When an NFT is purchased, the terms of ownership and copyright are also investigated. Miramax’s action, whether successful or not, could result in clearer regulations regarding NFT ownership.

Tarantino’s agents did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The NFTs for Pulp Fiction are still set to be released in December.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

NFTs are digital works that have been made one-of-a-kind and linked to a specific owner using cryptocurrency technology.

According to the lawsuit, Tarantino’s attorneys reacted to Miramax’s cease-and-desist letters by claiming that the sales are covered by Tarantino’s partial rights to the production, which include the rights to screenplay publication.

The lawsuit seeks a judge to order Tarantino to stop selling the NFTs and stop violating Miramax’s copyrights in any other way. This is a condensed version of the information.