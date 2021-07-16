Miracle dog is looking for a forever home.

Miracle dog is looking for a home that will be his forever home.

An animal charity in Merseyside is making a last-ditch effort to find a home for a dog with Addison’s disease.

Wirral Animal Samaritans is a local animal charity that was established in 2018 to connect wildlife rehabbers and rescues in the Wirral area.

With an emphasis on both wildlife and domestic animals, the group has expanded to include more of Merseyside, Cheshire, and Wales.

They’ve turned to you for help in finding Seamus a place to call home.

He’s described as a cheeky little lad who would take your socks from the washing machine if you’re not cautious, as well as a foodie who enjoys walks, was a bit gobby at first but has settled down.

Because he enjoys being the center of attention and being caressed, he would make an excellent companion.

Due to a lack of therapy, the five-year-old has Addison’s disease and has just started having seizures, which has resulted in mental impairment. It was unclear if he would improve or not at the time.

“When it became clear why he was deteriorating, I decided to give him a chance by sending him to Alder Vets in Liverpool, but it was unclear if he would make it,” one of the charity’s founders, Corrie Plumpton, revealed.

“He couldn’t stand on his own and was experiencing neurological attacks. He stayed with him for a week and could scarcely stand.”

Seamus was thought to need weeks of physiotherapy, which entailed gently moving him around to keep him clean, but the 40-year-old vet refused to give up on him, and he was back on his feet by the third day.

Within a week of being released, the Jack Russell was trotting around the neighborhood park, much to their amazement, although still being wobbly.

Seamus had been abandoned owing to his illness at a local clinic and was ready to be put to sleep when Wirral Animal Samaritans stepped in. After investing over £1,500 in emergency vet expenses, they’re trying to locate Seamus a lifelong home.

Corrie, who is originally from the Wirral, said: "He has been in foster care for three weeks and has settled in well."