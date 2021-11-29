‘Miracle baby,’ she cries in her sleep, remembering her father, who died just days before her first birthday.

In his sleep, a “miracle baby” calls for his father, who died of an incredibly rare brain cancer before his baby boy’s first Christmas.

Paul Cowie, 29, discovered his cancer had returned and was terminal just a month before his son Carter was born, despite a previous all-clear following an 11-hour operation to remove tumors in his brain.

Paul and Carla, from Kirkby, had gone through four rounds of IVF before conceiving their “miracle baby.”

But Paul died in November of this year, before the eight-month-old miracle could mature.

Carter is now two years old, and Carla has struggled the last two years without his father.

“It’s extremely heartbreaking,” she told The Washington Newsday. Because my little boy is two, I sometimes feel like I don’t have time to breathe. He’s now a toddler.

“It’s absolutely horrible.” He was the love of my life. He was everything to me.

“And the challenge of living without him, it’s simply heartbreaking to think that disease could take a young life in such a short amount of time.”

When the couple married on August 24 at the Village Hotel in Whiston, they finally got to accomplish what they’d been waiting for their entire lives.

They’d scheduled the wedding on the same day they registered Carter’s birth to ensure it would take place on time.

“It was a great day,” Carla told The Washington Newsday. It had been raining all week, but the sun was shining on that specific day.

“We had a wonderful reception.”

After the wedding, they traveled to Turkey, but “he couldn’t walk” three days later.

“There was a tumor on his spine,” Carla told The Washington Newsday. A tumor on his spine has compressed his spinal chords.

“From then on, he was bedridden.”

“I was really destroyed,” Carla added. Totally demolished.

“Because he was a keen football player, and seeing him like that made him realize he didn’t want to be like that.”

“All he wanted to do was walk.” He only wanted to improve for his son’s sake.

“Unfortunately, he succumbed to the cancer.”

On November 26, 2019, Paul passed away.

Carla had her sights set on the man she met in her sister's Kirkby bar.