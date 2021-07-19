Minutes after the nightclub opens, a gang of thugs throws bricks and eggs at it.

Just minutes after the limitations were lifted, a gang of masked yobs on bikes assaulted a nightclub with eggs and smashed bricks through its window.

At roughly 12.30 a.m., the incident occurred at the Cool Room Bar and Platinum Bar on Conway Street in Birkenhead, shortly after lockdown restrictions were lifted at midnight.

The Washington Newsday obtained photos of the aftermath, which show multiple damaged windows and rocks thought to have been used in the event.

The irresponsible act is thought to have included roughly 20 yobs.

A video believed to have been shot shortly after the incident shows a heavy police presence as music blasts from the Wirral venue.

Merseyside Police have acknowledged that they are looking into the matter and have asked anyone with information to contact them.

Merseyside Police stated in a statement: “We are seeking for information following an incident in Birkenhead early this morning” (Monday 19 July).

“At around 12.30 a.m., we received information that a group of around 20 young people riding bicycles were throwing bricks and eggs at the Cool Room and Platinum bars on Conway Street.

“Police were present, but the teenagers had dispersed.

“There were no casualties recorded, but the outside of the building was reported damaged.

“A car parked on Conway Street was also damaged,” according to the complaint.

“The youths were described as wearing black balaclavas and sporting balaclavas.”

Merseyside Police have increased patrols in the area and have issued a call for witnesses.

“The behavior we saw on Conway Street this morning has no place in our communities, and we are working hard to discover those guilty and bring them to justice,” said Acting Inspector Alan McKeon.

“It was just by chance that no one was hurt, and we will not accept such flagrant contempt for people and property across Merseyside.

“As the lockdown restrictions are lifted, we want people to feel comfortable going out and enjoying our Wirral nightlife, and we want to reassure the community that we are increasing patrols in the area to assist avoid similar occurrences from occurring again.

