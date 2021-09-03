Minors are among the citizens who can ignore two local mask mandates, according to the Missouri Attorney General.

Because of low vaccination rates and the Delta variation, coronavirus cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations worsened last month, prompting the regulations. Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican candidate for the United States Senate in 2022, filed a lawsuit in Kansas City and Jackson County to overturn the mandates.

Schmitt noted exceptions for persons with disabilities who are unable to wear masks because they damage their health or well-being in a letter to county and city officials, saying that the rules fail to define either health or well-being, according to the Associated Press. He also stated that the exceptions apply to anyone under the age of 18 years old.

An exempt individual (or a parent or guardian in the case of minors) must feel that wearing a mask or facial covering will have a “substantial harmful impact on their personal, mental, or physical welfare,” according to Schmitt.

On Thursday, Schmitt sent letters to Mayor Quinton Lucas and Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr., stating that the letters were intended as “legal instruction” to clarify “who qualifies for crucial exceptions to conceal demands imposed by power-hungry bureaucrats.”

Schmitt’s letter “makes no rational sense,” Lucas and White said in a joint statement, suggesting it was a political ploy. White and Lucas are both Democrats.

“The orders issued by Kansas City and Jackson County remain in effect, and we stand by them to keep our young people and all people safe, particularly at a time when infections among those 18 and under are on the rise,” they stated in a statement. “While the Attorney General continues to rail against responsible public health guidelines to fund his political campaign objectives, we will protect the children of our community.”

Masking is recommended for school pupils by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics. Due to the lack of mask restrictions at most Missouri colleges, where autumn courses have begun, some Missouri doctors have expressed concern about a fresh rise of cases.

Ann Marie Marciarille, a law professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, questioned whether Schmitt's logic would hold up in court.