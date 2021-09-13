Minor injuries result from an apartment building explosion and partial collapse.

According to officials, an explosion at an apartment building in suburban Atlanta on Sunday caused the three-story structure to partially collapse, injuring four individuals.

According to DeKalb County Fire authorities, the partial building collapse trapped many persons inside. Officials reported that residents who had been missing were rescued in a message posted on Facebook on Sunday afternoon.

“After stabilizing the structure, our Technical Rescue team was able to search and clean the impacted units, confirming that no one was trapped. The incident injured four people, according to DeKalb County Fire & Rescue.

According to WSB-TV, four persons were hurt in the explosion and were taken to the hospital.

According to DeKalb County Fire and Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Melvin Carter, the origin of the explosion was unknown, but a nearby utility had gotten a report from a resident about a strong stench of gas soon before the lunchtime blast. He claimed that 90% of the structure had been searched, and that officials were shoring up the remains of the complex so that rescuers could continue looking for anyone who could be trapped.

Two persons were unaccounted for, according to Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels, and may have been in one of the three apartments that had fully fallen. Due to the entire structure’s fragility, rescuers were unable to enter those units.

The two victims were eventually located safe, according to WSB-TV, citing DeKalb fire authorities.

As a helicopter and drones circled the structure, the local Red Cross began canvassing locals to see who would require assistance in finding lodging. Several surrounding buildings, including the partially fallen one, were evacuated. Residents were advised that the earliest they could return to their homes would be Monday.

Brandon Winfield, 28, who lives in a building close to the one that collapsed, said he was lucky not to be hurt because he had drove past the explosion scene minutes before it happened. The tragedy reminded him of a horrific catastrophe when he was a teenager, when he cut his spinal chord while riding motocross.

“I’m still alive. “I am still alive,” he declared. “I’ve managed to avoid two bullets.”

Chantel Jefferson, a 21-year-old Amazon driver, had parked her van just in front of the structure.