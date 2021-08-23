Minor children steer car to safety after Texas father is shot in the head while driving.

A 29-year-old Texas father was fatally shot in the head while travelling on Interstate 10 with his two sons. The minor children were able to safely guide the car away from the freeway.

The father and his two daughters, ages 6 and 8, were travelling east on the main lanes of the motorway around 10:40 p.m. on Friday when they heard a loud explosion. According to investigators, after the noise, they observed their father drop over the driving wheel.

To avoid a collision, the two kids took the wheel and drove the SUV off the highway and into a strip mall parking lot. After the car came to a halt, one of the children ran out to assist their father. According to KHOU, a woman entering a nearby Chili’s saw the boys and phoned 911.

The father had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead on the spot. According to Houston Police Department (HPD) Public Information Officer John Cannon, the youngsters were uninjured.

The children’s fast thinking in taking the automobile off the busy road was praised by police, who believe it may have prevented future accidents.

The Houston Police Department’s Lt. R. Willkens told KHOU, “We don’t know if it was road rage or if someone was actually trying to get these individuals.” “So, please say a prayer for their family. Right now, the kids are safe.”

Police are on the lookout for the shooter, whose identity has yet to be released. According to CNN, the HPD is looking for a “white passenger vehicle.” The incident’s cause has yet to be determined.

Investigators are checking video evidence from motorway cameras and looking for witnesses near the crime site, according to Cannon. Houston Crime Stoppers can be reached at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information on the I-10 shooting.

Last week, a Texan woman going home from work was shot 50 times as she pulled into her driveway by an unknown gunman. She passed away on the spot. The woman is still being investigated to see if she was the intended victim of the crime.