Minor boys are arrested after a 6-year-old girl is stoned to death for refusing to watch porn videos.

According to officials, a 6-year-old girl in India was stoned to death by three minor boys after she refused to view a pornographic film with them.

The suspects, aged eight to eleven, were arrested in connection with the child’s death. The arrests happened just one day after the girl’s body was discovered in a bathroom in a stone quarry in Assam’s eastern state.

“The tragic murder of a 6-year-old girl in Missa, Kaliabor, was solved in less than 24 hours. “3 kids and 1 adult have been arrested,” Nagaon police said in a tweet Wednesday evening. “The accused, aged 8 to 11, are porn addicts capable of plotting and carrying out a heinous crime. It appears that reflection and social intervention are required.” According to accounts, the three minor boys resided near the victim’s home and used their cellphones to watch pornographic videos. They took the victim to the quarry on Tuesday and forced her to watch the videos with them. When she refused, they threw stones at her, killing her.

“It’s a very bad situation.” Two of the accused are 11 years old, while the other is eight years old. The juveniles used to watch pornography on the adult’s phone, which belonged to one of the three children. According to the Hindustan Times, Nagaon senior police officer Anand Mishra informed reporters, “We have seized the phone which was full with pornographic recordings.”

The girl’s body was submitted for an autopsy, which revealed that she had been struck in the head and chest by a stone-like item.

There was no sexual assault, according to investigators and medics.

The police discovered the stone quarry had been closed for a long period during their preliminary examination. According to East Mojo, a watchman lived with his family directly across the street from the stone crusher, which was also near to the victim’s home. The authorities initially suspected the watchman of being complicit in the crime. His youngest kid was eventually discovered to be one of the defendants.

“We did old-fashioned police; there was no scientific research.” “We investigated everyone involved in the case, and their claims didn’t seem to fit up, so we worked out they were lying and knew what had happened, and the father confessed that his son had done the crime,” a senior police officer explained.