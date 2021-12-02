Minnesota’s First Omicron Case is a man who attended an anime convention in New York City.

The first Omicron case in Minnesota included a man who had recently returned from an anime convention in New York City days before getting symptoms.

Minnesota is the second state to report a case of COVID-19’s Omicron form, having discovered their first case just one day after California did. Officials are concerned that Omicron will become more transmissible, reducing the effectiveness of vaccinations and medicines.

On November 24, a guy from Minnesota tested positive for COVID-19 and told Minnesota Department of Health investigators that he attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center from November 19-21. He apparently became ill on November 22, but the symptoms were minor and have since gone away.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz remarked, “This news is disturbing, but it is not surprising.” “We know this virus is highly contagious and spreads swiftly over the globe.” This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.