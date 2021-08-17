Minnesota is the most recent state to issue evacuation orders as a result of the wildfires.

According to the Associated Press, Minnesota is the latest state to issue evacuation orders due to the expansion of a wildfire in the Superior National Forest in the state’s northeastern corner.

The fire, which started near Greenwood Lake and expanded to 3.1 square miles by Tuesday, is located near the lake. The US Forest Service reported around 75 homes were under evacuation orders when Lake County sheriff’s deputies and emergency management workers arrived at people’s homes to tell them to leave.

The incident was first reported on Sunday, and Governor Tim Walz dispatched the state’s National Guard that night.

The National Guard’s assistance, according to Walz, “will be vital in responding to these flames.”

The support of the Minnesota National Guard will be vital in battling these flames and protecting Minnesotans. This comes after months of efforts spearheaded by @mndnr to put out wildfires. I’m proud of our Service Members and appreciative to the Minnesota DNR for responding to the call. https://t.co/rmv0pVfOtY

August 16, 2021 — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz)

According to Superior National Forest officials, the cause of the fire has yet to be identified.

In another statement, Walz stated, “This summer, Minnesota has endured extremely high temperatures and a historic drought, resulting in dry conditions prone to wildfires.”

Crews fought the fire on the ground and from the air on Tuesday.

McDougal Lakes, the Highway 2 corridor near Sand Lake, and slightly north of Highway 1 were all in the evacuation zone.

The fire was discovered at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Over the next few days, the dangers are predicted to stay severe.

The lake is located about 24 kilometers (about 15 miles) southwest of Isabella.

Byron Boler, a co-owner of Snowshoe Country Lodge on Sand Lake, told Grand Marais radio station WTIP-FM that he was conducting outside chores on Sunday afternoon when he noticed a “huge cloud of smoke rising up” approximately a quarter-mile southeast of his property and reported it. Planes were quickly gathering water from neighboring lakes and pouring it on the fire, according to him.

“We would have lost a lot of ground if the wind had turned at all,” he said.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert for the inland portion of the state as a result of the smoke.