Minnesota GOP Leader Votes Yes on Severance and Resigns Over Misconduct Charges

As she was forced to resign following charges of sexual misconduct, verbal abuse, and intimidation, the besieged leader of the Minnesota Republican Party cast the deciding vote on her severance package.

The party’s 15-member board voted 8-7 late Thursday to pay Jennifer Carnahan three months’ salary as severance. The board also approved probes into the party’s finances and human resource policies.

Carnahan originally resisted calls to resign, claiming he had no knowledge of claims of sex trafficking against a prominent Republican donor. Anton “Tony” Lazzaro, the donor, was a personal friend of Carnahan’s and was charged by a federal grand jury on Aug. 13, 2021.

“With the indictment of one of our party’s big funders for horrible crimes of sex trafficking and obstruction of justice this past week, our party has faced challenging circumstances,” Carnahan said in a statement released following the vote Thursday. “I want to make quite clear: I had no knowledge of or involvement in those operations. I am confident that justice will be done, and that he will spend the remainder of his life behind bars.”

“I am confident a complete inquiry will discover the truth and prove my innocence,” Carnahan said of the allegations of sexual misconduct against her that she ultimately opted to retire over.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“A mob mentality came out in this way to malign, tarnish, and try to harm my personal and professional reputation,” Carnahan said.

“Serving as chairwoman of the Republican Party of Minnesota has been an honor of a lifetime,” Carnahan said in a statement following the vote. “However, I joined this party to assist elect Republicans, and I want to make sure we can keep doing so.”

After Lazzaro was arrested on federal sex-trafficking charges, calls for Carnahan to resign grew louder. Before Lazzaro’s indictment was announced last week, Carnahan said she had no knowledge of the claims against him.

Carnahan was also accused of fostering a poisonous working climate in which personal and professional lines were crossed, sexual harassment complaints were ignored, and employees who didn’t follow the rules were retaliated against.

The Republican Party of Minnesota’s four most recent executive directors were revealed earlier this week. This is a condensed version of the information.