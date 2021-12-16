Minnesota Experiences First December Tornado, Midwest States Experience Hurricane-Force Winds

Hurricane-force wind gusts hit the Midwest this week, with tornadoes reported in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin—extremely unusual weather patterns for the season, according to experts.

On December 15, the National Weather Service in La Crosse confirmed an EF-0 tornado in Minnesota, making it the state’s first tornado of the year. A tornado with an EF-2 rating was also confirmed in Wisconsin. Other storm sites are being evaluated by the NWS, and more confirmations may be forthcoming later.

As a result of the storms, at least five persons have died. A 40-foot tree collapsed into a man’s home in Minnesota, killing him. “Blinding dust” caused two crashes in Kansas, killing three individuals. Because of the severe winds in Iowa, a semitrailer rolled, killing the driver.

The storm system formed immediately after temperatures in numerous northern states reached 70 degrees Fahrenheit, which is nearly unusual of this late in the year.

Just on Wednesday, there were 59 reports of hurricane-force winds, with some locations reporting winds of 100 mph or greater, such as Lamar, Colorado, and Russell, Kansas.

“This many damaging wind storms at one time would be exceptional at any time of year,” said Brian Barjenbruch of the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. “However, seeing this happen in December is really unusual.” Storms knocked out power to nearly 400,000 homes and businesses across Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Kansas on Thursday, according to PowerOutage.Us.

“I can claim with some confidence that this event (the heat and tornadoes) is among the most (if not THE most) aberrant weather events ever recorded for the Upper Midwest,” Chris Burt, historian at The Weather Company, posted on Facebook.

On Thursday, the storm was moving north of the Great Lakes into Canada, with heavy gusts, snow, and hazardous conditions in the upper Great Lakes region, according to the National Weather Service.

According to county Emergency Management Director Rich Hall, the little village of Hartland, Minnesota, may have been the most struck by the state’s tornado, with 35 to 40 homes receiving minor damage and a few businesses being seriously damaged. Several barns were destroyed, and the roofs of other sheds were blown off, he added.

Trees were felled by the winds. This is a condensed version of the information.