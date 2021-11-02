Minneapolis voters may be able to change the city’s government structure.

Minneapolis voters will decide on Tuesday whether the city’s police department will be replaced with a new Department of Safety.

After the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer generated a nationwide outrage and spurred the “abolish the police” campaign, authority issues dominated the city ballot.

“Regardless of what happens, the city of Minneapolis will have to move forward and really wrestle with what we can’t unknow: that the Minneapolis Police Department has been able to operate with impunity and has done quite a bit of harm, and the city will have to take some serious steps to rectify that,” said Minister JaNaé Bates, a spokeswoman for an amendment campaign promoting a New Department of Safety.

If authorized, the new Department of Public Safety would use a “holistic public health approach to the delivery of tasks” that “may involve” police personnel “if necessary” to meet its responsibility for public safety, according to the Associated Press.

Citizens were also debating whether the city should adopt a more traditional organizational structure that would give the mayor more control rather than the current “weak mayor, strong council” arrangement.

Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey was also up for re-election, and he was up against a slew of opponents who chastised him for his leadership in the aftermath of Floyd’s death. The policing amendment was opposed by Frey. Sheila Nezhad and Kate Knuth, two of his major competitors in the field of 17 candidates, also endorsed the initiative.

The proposed city charter amendment would delete wording requiring Minneapolis to establish a police force with a minimum number of officers depending on population.

To stop police violence, supporters of the change said that a thorough revamp of policing is required. They portrayed it as an opportunity to rethink what public safety can be and allocate more resources to alternative techniques that don’t rely on sending armed officers to deal with individuals in distress.

Opponents, on the other hand, claimed that the ballot proposal lacked a detailed plan for how the new agency would operate, and expressed concern that it would render neighborhoods already vulnerable to rising crime even more so.