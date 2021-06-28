Ministers will testify in front of MPs on a security blunder at the Ministry of Defense.

Ministers will have to explain how secret defense documents containing information about the controversial deployment of HMS Defender in the Black Sea ended up at a bus stop.

The records were reported missing by an employee last week, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), which has initiated an investigation.

When a member of the public discovered 50 pages of classified information in a soggy heap behind a bus stop in Kent, they phoned the BBC to stay anonymous.

One set of documents seized on Tuesday last week examined the likely Russian reaction to HMS Defender passing through Ukrainian seas off the coast of Crimea the next day, while another set of documents lay out plans for a possible UK military presence in Afghanistan.

John Healey, the shadow defence secretary, has been granted an urgent question in the Commons to push ministers to explain the security gaffe.

“The Ministry of Defence was told last week of an incident in which classified defense papers were seized by a member of the public,” a representative for the MoD stated.

“The department takes information security very seriously, and an investigation has been initiated.

“At the time, the employee in question reported the loss.

“Any additional comment would be inappropriate.”

Mr. Healey described the episode as “both embarrassing and concerning for ministers.”

When the HMS Defender passed through waters south of the Crimean peninsula, which Russia unofficially annexed from Ukraine in 2014, it generated a diplomatic controversy.

Moscow retaliated by sending multiple planes to follow the ship at various altitudes, the lowest of which was at 500 feet, which Defence Secretary Ben Wallace described as “neither safe nor professional.”

Russia also claimed that their ships fired warning shots at the warship, but the UK government disputed this accusation, saying simply that a routine “gunnery practice” took place.

If the event is repeated, Moscow has vowed retaliation, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed the vessel was “entirely right” to travel from Odessa, Ukraine to. (This is a brief piece.)