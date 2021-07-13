Ministers will consider whether new social media accounts should require identification.

Following a petition filed by model and businesswoman Katie Price, the government will discuss a proposal that would require people opening new social media accounts to authenticate their identities in order to prevent online abuse.

The petition, which was posted on the Parliamentary website, currently has over 513,000 signatures, well exceeding the 100,000 required for a debate by MPs.

“Make it a legal requirement when opening a new social media account to produce a verified form of ID,” the petition urged. Verify the account with the ID of a parent or guardian if the account belongs to a person under the age of 18 to avoid anonymous harmful conduct and provide traceability if an incident occurs.”

“My son Harvey is disabled,” it continues. He’s also the sweet and compassionate kid of someone who is frequently in the spotlight. The Online Harms Bill does not go far enough to make online abuse a distinct criminal offense, as envisaged by “Harvey’s Law.” To make the law operate, anonymity must be removed to ensure that individuals cannot damage others by abusing online platforms. Where a crime has been committed, the perpetrators should be easily discovered, reported to the police, and punished. We have witnessed the most heinous forms of violence directed at my crippled kid, and we want to ensure that no one is able to hide behind their crime.”

However, the government has indicated that such regulations could impede users who rely on anonymity to safeguard their identities on social media.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport responded by saying: “The government is aware of concerns about online anonymity, which can be exploited by rogue actors trying to engage in harmful behavior. However, limiting all users’ right to anonymity by requiring social media users to verify their identities could disproportionately affect those who rely on anonymity to safeguard their identities. Young persons exploring their gender or sexual identity, whistleblowers, journalists’ sources, and victims of abuse are among the users. Introducing a new legal requirement that only verified users be able to use social media would force these people to reveal their identities, potentially putting their personal safety at danger.

“Additionally, those who do not have an ID or who are dependant. The summary comes to a close.