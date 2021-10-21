Ministers were advised that the care sector’s’staffing issue threatens to overwhelm the sector.’

Because of “chronic” underfunding, the government is being urged to take action to address a staffing problem in the care sector.

Unison and the National Care Forum (NCF) have written to Health Secretary Sajid Javid, saying that daily reports of a severe shortage of care professionals are becoming more common.

They warn of a recruiting and retention crisis, which they blame on persistent underfunding, which has resulted in low wages and worker burnout.

“Care providers are already having to hand back contracts, turn down new requests for care, at home and in care homes, as a direct result of the acute shortage of workers,” the letter says, adding that social care is gripped by a staffing crisis of “a magnitude that threatens to overwhelm the sector.” Because social care is important to all of us, the government must act now.

“We can’t afford to lose any more health-care workers in our country.” Every one of us has a loved one who may require their expertise, support, and compassion at some point, or who may require assistance themselves. Please don’t put off dealing with this disaster any longer.” According to the NCF’s research, nearly three-quarters of social care organizations have observed an increase in personnel turnover.

Both organizations urged the government to cancel or postpone the introduction of mandated vaccinations in England’s care facilities.

“Care employees have been undervalued and ignored for far too long, and the rising staffing crisis is a result of this,” said Unison general secretary Christina McAnea. It’s past time for all caregivers to have a decent raise.

“There has been a lot of talk about social care spending, but not nearly enough action.” Without further government resources, homes would close and domiciliary care will be reduced, putting individuals who rely on assistance at risk.” “The Government must act now to ensure individuals who currently work in the sector feel valued and recognized by providing a retention bonus,” NCF chief executive officer Vic Rayner said.

“At the same time, make it obvious to individuals considering employment in care that their efforts will be rewarded by higher pay rates for all caregivers.”