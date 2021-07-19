Ministers warn of ‘Freedom Day’ turmoil as employees self-isolate.

Businesses and unions are putting pressure on the government to address the growing worker self-isolation dilemma, with predictions that Monday’s so-called “freedom Day” in England may devolve into “chaos day.”

There are concerns about transportation issues on Monday morning as a result of the amount of workers who have been notified by the NHS Test and Trace app, as well as warnings about grocery shortages and factory output cuts.

Rather than waiting until August 16, the CBI demanded that the government enable double-jabbed individuals to not self-isolate for ten days right away.

“With limits being eased and cases swiftly growing, we urgently need a surefooted strategy from Government, generating confidence to secure the recovery,” CBI president Lord Karan Bilimoria said.

“This begins with ending the 10-day self-isolation period for those who have been double-jabbed and giving a way out of isolation for those who have not yet been fully vaccinated through daily lateral flow testing. In the face of severe staffing shortages, time is of the importance.

“Wearing a mask in confined settings, particularly transportation, will assist to instill confidence in both employees and consumers, as will clarity about future availability of free testing for employees.”

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union said the Metropolitan Line’s closure on Saturday due to crucial workers being pinged by track and trace demonstrated how transportation services were “on a knife edge.”

“Many train, bus, and Tube services are already severely understaffed, leaving them dangerously exposed,” General Secretary Mick Lynch told the PA news agency.

“Because of the government’s terrible handling of this latest phase of the pandemic, as well as the Prime Minister and his Chancellor’s blatant hypocrisy in claiming that the isolation laws do not apply to them, their freedom day might very well devolve into chaos day.”

“The Government cannot stand by and watch Covid run amok,” TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady warned.

“Ministers must make wearing a mask a legal requirement on public transportation and in stores as soon as possible, and they must strengthen their ambiguous and ineffective back-to-work instructions so that workers have trust in the safety of their workplaces.

“Without clear and consistent guidelines, the chaos and confusion of the last few days will only become worse.

“It is irresponsible to put your safety in jeopardy.”

“The summary comes to an end.”