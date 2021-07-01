Ministers say the government is looking into recovering the Windrush anchor for a memorial in the UK.

Ministers have acknowledged that they are investigating if the Windrush ship’s anchor may be rescued from the seabed and used to create a memorial.

After WWII, the Empire Windrush brought one of the first big groups of West Indian immigrants from Jamaica to the United Kingdom.

They were among tens of thousands of people known as the Windrush generation who arrived in Britain after World War II to help rebuild the country.

I’d like to know if the Government will back the fight to remove the Empire Windrush’s anchor… so that it might be shown as part of the 75th anniversary commemoration of the Windrush generation in 2023

Labour MP Helen Hayes (Dulwich and West Norwood) opened a debate to mark Windrush Day by asking the Government if they would support the campaign begun last month to recover the Empire Windrush’s anchor.

“I’d like to ask if the Government will assist the campaign to raise the Empire Windrush’s anchor, which is presently lying on the Mediterranean seabed off the coast of Libya, so that it can be shown as part of the 75th Windrush anniversary festivities in 2023,” she said.

“A physical piece of that renowned ship that can be utilized for years to come to tell the tale of the incredible Windrush generation.”

The appeal was endorsed by Sir Peter Bottomley, the House’s father and Conservative MP for Worthing West.

“Can I congratulate (Ms Hayes) on her introduction to this debate and say that I hope the Government will follow up on her recommendation to see if the anchor from Windrush off the coast of Libya can be recovered,” he added.

The Department of Transport is currently looking into whether the Windrush’s anchor may be retrieved and repaired as a suitable tribute to (the Windrush) generation…

Kit Malthouse, a Home Office minister, stated that colleagues in the Department of Transport were looking into the matter around the anchor raising.

“The Windrush affair is a stain on the conscience of this country, and we owe it to those who have suffered,” he told MPs. (This is a brief piece.)