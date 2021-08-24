Ministers Robert Jenrick and Rishi Sunak have been ordered to defend the £4.8 billion Levelling Up Fund in court, despite charges that it is merely a way to siphon money into Tory seats.

After High Court justices agreed to hear a legal challenge by a campaign group alleging it is being used “to route money into constituencies of electoral benefit to the Conservative Party,” the government will be forced to defend its flagship £4.8 billion Levelling Up Fund.

After this year’s Budget, Chancellor Rishi Sunak described the Levelling Up Fund as a program to “encourage investment in places where it may make the most difference to everyday life, such as ex-industrial areas, impoverished towns, and seaside communities.”

The Good Law Project, a non-profit campaign group that has opposed Boris Johnson’s government on a number of issues, was granted permission to petition for a judicial review of the plan by Mr Justice Bourne of the Queen’s Bench Division Administrative Court.

The legal challenge, according to documents obtained by The Northern Agenda, is based on the government’s decision to place every local authority in the country into one of three priority groups on the so-called Places List.

Areas in category 1 would be given preference over those in categories 2 and 3, and would receive £125,000 in public cash to help them prepare their applications.

This process has already drawn criticism, with rural Richmondshire in North Yorkshire topping the list but areas like Sheffield and Barnsley missing out despite having significantly greater deprivation rates.

In its court brief, the Good Law Project contended that the manner areas were assigned to categories violated Section 149 of the 2010 Equality Act.

The defendants, Mr Sunak, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick, and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, “breached the common law duty of transparency and good administration by failing, in breach of their own commitments, to make publicly available data said to be used for the purposes of the Allocation Decisions,” according to the complaint.

The judge found the premises arguable, but added that “the existence of a free-standing principle of transparency…is at best debatable.”

“The defendants have refused to divulge any records proving the decision-making process relevant to the allocation decisions and the methodology,” according to the June statement of facts.

“Those papers are required for the resolution of this claim, and the defendants have been requested to submit them.”

“The summary comes to an end.”