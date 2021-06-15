Ministers have blood on their hands as a result of the UK aid cut, according to the Commons.

Over the £4 billion foreign aid cut, Dominic Raab and his ministerial colleagues were accused of having “blood on their hands.”

Hannah Bardell of the Scottish National Party made the claim after Conservative former cabinet minister David Davis warned that the aid cut may have “potentially deadly effects of a medium-sized war.”

During a Commons questions session, Foreign Secretary Boris Raab came under fire for the government’s plan to cut spending to 0.5 percent of GDP rather than the 0.7 percent committed in the Conservative Party’s 2019 general election plan.

Mr Raab, on the other hand, retaliated against the Government’s “quite unsavoury” tone and defended its assistance expenditures.

Ministers have stated that the 0.5 percent cut is only a temporary measure until the country’s finances are mended following the coronavirus outbreak, but no deadline has been set.

“I think the fundamental question is does this Tory Government even care?” Ms Bardell (Livingston) said in the House of Commons. These cuts will kill, according to one of his own backbenchers.

“The other G7 countries have increased their help budgets, but the UK is the only one that has decreased its aid budget, which is totally unacceptable… How does he and his Conservative government sleep at night knowing that they have the blood of some of the world’s poorest people on their hands?”

“I believe that was fairly unsavoury from (her),” Mr Raab responded. We sleep well at night since we are the G7’s third-largest contributor of ODA (Official Development Assistance).”

“I understand well well that this is a policy enforced by a stupid Treasury edict, but it has the potential deadly repercussions of a medium-sized war,” Mr Davis said earlier.

“On Ethiopia, where the UN estimates that 350,000 people are on the verge of hunger, the minister for Africa could not tell the House the extent of the aid cut yesterday.

“I gather from reliable sources that we want to reduce that help by more than half, to £58 million.

“Can the Foreign Secretary clarify the size of the reduction and explain the House what we plan to do to reduce the hundreds?” (This is a brief piece.)