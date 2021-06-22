Ministers called the move to establish animal sentiments in law “virtue signaling PR.”

A effort in Parliament to recognize that animals have feelings in order to improve welfare standards has been criticized as “virtue signaling and public relations.”

The Animal Welfare (Sentience) Bill, which the Government is trying to introduce post-Brexit, has been questioned by critics in the House of Lords, with fears that it could have unforeseen consequences and lead to legal challenges.

The law recognizes that animals are sentient beings capable of feeling pain and joy, and it establishes a body to ensure that UK ministers consider their welfare needs when formulating and executing policies.

The animal sentience committee would evaluate and report on the effects of government policies on animal welfare, with the relevant secretary of state being compelled to reply.

The Bill extends to all vertebrates with a backbone, which includes all creatures other than humans.

As a result, it applies to both wild and domestic animals, and it may be expanded to include invertebrate species in the future.

“This Bill provides recognition in law that animals are sentient and provides a targeted and proportionate accountability mechanism to ensure it is taken into account in decision-making alongside other considerations,” Environment Minister Lord Benyon said in introducing the legislation at second reading.

Lord Forsyth of Drumlean, a former Tory Cabinet minister, said he had never seen such a poorly worded Bill in his more than 35 years in Parliament, and that it left him “wondering what on earth its objective is,” and that it went far beyond EU requirements.

“We had legislation dealing with animal welfare before we had legislation dealing with child welfare,” he remarked.

“It feels like a piece of virtue signaling and PR that has got nothing whatever to do with ensuring that our animals are adequately cared for,” he said of the Bill.

Lord Herbert of South Downs, a Conservative peer and head of the Countryside Alliance, claimed Parliament had approved “a canon of animal care laws” spanning two centuries.

“We have long understood that animals can suffer and that they are sentient,” he explained.

“I believe the question is debatable. (This is a brief piece.)