Ministers await word on whether they will be placed in quarantine on ‘freedom day.’

Ministers are waiting to hear whether they will be quarantined on “liberation day.”

Ministers and officials across Whitehall are waiting to see if they will have to segregate on so-called “freedom day” after it was revealed that Sajid Javid had Covid-19.

The Health Secretary announced late Saturday that a complete PCR test had confirmed the results of an earlier fast lateral flow test, showing that he had infected the virus.

In a tweet, he said, “My positive result has now been verified by PCR test, hence I will continue to isolate and work from home.”

As a result, NHS Test and Trace has been charged with locating his recent close associates and placing them under quarantine.

When the lockdown restrictions in England are eased on Monday, a considerable number of politicians and high-ranking officials may be restricted to their homes.

Downing Street refused to comment on speculation that the Prime Minister could be among them after a lengthy chat with Mr Javid at No 10 on Friday.

While coronavirus cases continue to climb, scientists are getting increasingly concerned about the idea of eliminating all statutory legal controls, thus the timing could not have been worse for the administration.

It raises the risk of “independence day” devolving into chaos, with ministers compelled to greet the changes from their homes.

According to the Liberal Democrats, Mr Javid’s positive test emphasized the need for the government to reassess its policy. Munira Wilson, the party’s health spokesman, stated, “This proves that no one is immune to this terrible illness.” They’re tinkering with people’s lives by removing all restrictions and increasing the number of cases.

“They’re currently pursuing a survival of the fittest policy, leaving the young and clinically weak defenseless.” Boris Johnson has stressed that the lifting of the lockdown should be “irreversible,” but ministers have become more hesitant in recent days.

While social distancing regulations will be removed in England, government guidelines propose that face masks be worn in enclosed spaces like stores and public transit, and that pubs and bars remain table service only.

Businesses are contacting the government in the meanwhile. “We’ve reached the conclusion of the summary.”