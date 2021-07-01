Minister: Merging Channel 4 and ITV is an intriguing prospect.

Concerns about Channel 4’s capacity to compete with streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime have prompted the government to open a consultation on its sale.

Julian Knight, the head of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, stated that a merger with ITV or BBC Worldwide, the commercial arm of the BBC, could be an option.

Minister John Whittingdale said the government “keeps an open mind” on the broadcaster’s future, but added that a “lot of interesting possibilities” had been offered by a party colleague.

We keep an open mind at all times.

Nudity dating show with full frontal nudity As the subject was discussed in the Commons, Naked Attraction was also mentioned.

Channel 4 was established in 1982 with the goal of reaching out to underserved audiences.

It is now held by the government and funded by advertising, but it could be sold to a private buyer, with potential investors including major American corporations.

Mr Knight claimed he was expressing his personal opinion in the Commons before adding, “The recovery of Channel 4 and the developing media landscape justifies close consideration of privatization and sale.”

“Would the minister agree with me that now is a good time to consider whether Channel 4 could be bolstered by a potential merger with ITV or even hive off BBC Worldwide – the BBC’s commercial arm, which has often underperformed but has tremendous international potential to build scale for Channel 4?” he asked.

“We have made no judgment as to what is the proper future ownership arrangement for Channel 4,” Mr Whittingdale stated in his response.

“We keep an open mind, but he raises a number of intriguing ideas, and we are looking forward to receiving submissions as part of the consultation.”

After his Labour opponent Chris Matheson listed off a litany of episodes in defense of the broadcaster, Mr Whittingdale also namedchecked the risky dating series Naked Attraction.

