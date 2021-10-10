Minister for Brexit: EU ideas on Northern Ireland must go beyond sorting sausage fights.

Lord Frost, the Brexit minister, will warn that the European Union must go beyond lifting its ban on British sausages to overcome the Northern Ireland Protocol problem.

In a speech in Portugal on Tuesday, the Lord will push for “major” changes to the post-Brexit accord he negotiated, including changes to the function of the European Court of Justice.

His warning comes a day before the European Union is set to present measures to fix concerns with the protocol, which has resulted in economic hurdles between Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom.

In an effort to stop the so-called sausage wars, Brussels is likely to propose that chilled meats from the United Kingdom be allowed to continue crossing the Irish Sea when the present grace periods expire.

However, Lord Frost will use his speech in Lisbon to emphasize that agreements must go far further to solve issues like the European Court of Justice’s position in Northern Ireland.

He is likely to tell the diplomatic community, “The EU now needs to show ambition and readiness to face the basic challenges at the heart of the protocol head on.”

“The commission was hasty in dismissing governance as a minor concern. The truth is just the reverse.

“The European Court of Justice’s participation in Northern Ireland, and the UK Government’s subsequent incapacity to apply the protocol’s highly sensitive provisions in a reasonable manner, has produced a significant imbalance in the protocol’s operation.”

“The protocol will never have the support it needs to exist unless fresh arrangements are made in this area.”

Simon Coveney, Ireland’s foreign minister, questioned whether UK officials “want an agreed way forward or a greater breakdown in relations?”

“EU working hard to tackle practical challenges with Protocol implementation – but UKG (Government) imposes new’red line’ obstacle to progress, knowing EU can’t move forward… are we surprised?” he tweeted.

If the EU ideas amount to “tinkering around the edges,” a government source claimed that the UK will invoke Article 16 of the protocol, effectively overriding portions of the treaty.

By effectively keeping Northern Ireland in, the protocol was agreed to prevent a hard border with Ireland. “The summary has come to an end.”