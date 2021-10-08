Minister fears that schoolchildren may be compelled to wear masks once more.

A minister has warned that children may be required to wear masks in schools once more.

It’s part of the aim to keep the coronavirus at bay in the classroom this winter.

Nadhim Zahawi, the Education Secretary, stated that he did not want to witness the return of bubbles, in which entire classes or year groups may be sent home if a Covid test was positive.

However, he believes it is important to have procedures in place to combat the pandemic in schools.

Mr Zahawi said he was not interested in bringing back the bubble system to keep schools open because “you witnessed the drop off in attendance, which really does impact mental welfare, mental health of children.”

The minister did not rule out the possibility of masks being used in the classroom in England again.

“As you would expect me to do, we have a contingency plan (…) it contains plenty of contingencies, including masks, yes,” he stated.

Face coverings were made optional in schools and colleges in May, but government guidance states that public health directors may advise institutions to restore them if cases increase.

Mr Zahawi also stated that schools will have access to technology that would increase ventilation.

In August, the Department for Education announced that starting September, 300,000 carbon dioxide monitors would be rolled out across all state-funded education settings to help staff combat poor ventilation and minimize the spread of Covid-19.

When asked if there had been any movement on Sky News, Mr Zahawi said: “They’ll be delivered before the end of the month. We will see a significant increase in the number of students enrolled in schools, which is critical.

“We’re also considering ventilation and how we can ensure that schools have access to it.”

He claimed that there was “a lot of technology” surrounding ventilation and that the federal government was trying to invest in it while also “creating a market that schools could access if they needed.”

He stated that supplying CO2 monitors to schools had been a challenge due to a lack of supplies.

“So we’ve got many thousand delivered,” he stated on BBC Breakfast. “By the end of this month, we’ll be touching.”

