Minister expresses optimism that France will be removed from the UK’s amber travel list.

France could soon be reinstated on the amber list, allowing vaccinated UK travellers to return without being subjected to quarantine.

The number of instances of the Beta type in France sparked widespread worry last week, prompting the French government to place the country on the ‘amber plus’ list.

People returning from France will have to quarantine for ten days, and they will be unable to take advantage of the new guidelines stating that people returning from amber list nations would not have to quarantine if they have been twice jabbed.

South Africa was the first place where the Beta variety was discovered.

“There was a reason at the time that the suggestion was we should put France on that amber (plus) list, it was concern about the Beta variation and the fact that the vaccine would be little less effective against that,” Environment Secretary George Eustice told LBC.

“However, as those rates fall, the evidence will change and can be reassessed, and we will wish to reinstate nations like France to the amber list in the traditional manner.”