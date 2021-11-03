Minimum Wage of $17? This City Council Will Decide Whether or Not to Create the Nation’s Highest.

For years, there has been a dispute in the United States about how much to raise the minimum wage, especially when the cost of living rises. The most common topic of discussion has been how to raise the minimum wage from $7.25 to $15, but one municipal council is due to vote on whether to raise it even higher.

The West Hollywood City Council will vote on a measure to raise the minimum wage to $17.64 on Wednesday. The council began creating the framework for this move last August, according to local media, by laying the groundwork for raising the minimum wage, but it was decided to move up the vote itself.

According to the West Hollywood minimum wage proposal, the city’s hotel workers would receive a boost in January 2022, followed by all workers in July of that year.

By any standard, living in West Hollywood is prohibitively expensive. According to RentCafe, the city’s average rent in August 2021 is expected to be $3,172. According to the US Census Bureau, the median household income in 2019 was $74,044.

According to the California Department of Industrial Relations, the state minimum wage is currently $13 and will increase to $15 by January 2023. Despite having one of the highest state minimum wages in the country, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic last year and the resulting displacement of millions of employees reignited calls for the minimum wage to be raised.

Democrats in Congress attempted to include a bill raising the federal minimum wage to $15 as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act earlier this year. The plan, however, fell short after the Senate’s parliamentarian decided that a minimum wage hike could not be included in the package because of the budget reconciliation process Democrats used to get the bill through despite Republican opposition.

There are those who oppose the plan. Local business owners are concerned that the law will raise labor expenses and jeopardize their recovery from the pandemic.

“We’re not denying that achieving the goal of livable worker pay is a worthy goal. On Monday, Keith Kaplan of the Pandemic Recovery Coalition told KTLA that now is not the time to do it, especially at such a large scale. “The restaurants, merchants, and hotels won’t be able to survive.”