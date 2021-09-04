Millions of people are missing out on £2,900 in Universal Credit payments.

Around one million people in the UK could be missing out on tens of thousands of pounds in Universal Credit payments.

Turn2Us, a charity, believes that £15 billion in benefits has gone unclaimed, equating to about £2,900 per benefit claimant.

Many people who are currently employed are unaware that they can claim Universal Credit in addition to their job, which means they are missing out on money they are owed.

Update from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) on a benefit error that may have affected 85,000 applicants.

According to the Daily Record, new claimants may not be eligible for the full benefit amount, but they may be eligible for parts of it, such as a Council Tax Reduction or rent assistance.

It may also be used to supplement low-wage workers’ pay or provide support to persons over the age of the State Pension through Pension Credit.

People on low incomes used to apply for Working Tax Credits, but this is now a legacy benefit that is being phased out as claimants transfer to Universal Credit.

According to Turn2Us, the complexity of the benefits system when filing a new claim, as well as an erroneous shame about collecting benefits, may be deterring people.

According to a representative for the UK government, the government has already assisted three million new Universal Credit claimants and promotes awareness through campaigns, advertisements, and social media.

“We encourage everyone who believes they may be eligible for Universal Credit to check and claim what they are entitled to,” the spokeswoman said. On gov.uk, you may find a range of benefit calculators.”

How do I apply for Universal Credit? You are 18 or older (there are few exceptions if you are 16 to 17 years old) and on a low income or unemployed. You are not eligible for a state pension since you are under the age of 65. (or your partner is) You and your partner have a combined savings account of £16,000 or less. You reside in the United Kingdom.

Even if your partner is not eligible for Universal Credit, their income and savings will be taken into account if you live with them.

It’s worth noting that if your capital and savings total more than £16,000, you won’t be eligible for any of the means-tested payments.

Universal Credit is a type of employment and support allowance that is based on your income. Income-based Income Support Housing Benefit Jobseeker’s Allowance

