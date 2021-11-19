Millions of DWP claimants may be entitled to compensation due to a “human rights breach.”

Following a High Court hearing, the Department for Work and Pensions may be forced to pay £1,560 to 2.4 million people.

Universal Credit (UC) claimants received a £20 weekly increase to aid them through the Covid-19 issue.

However, those on older benefits such as Employment Support Allowance (ESA) and Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA) were not eligible for the increase, which advocacy groups claim disproportionately affects handicapped people.

Two ESA claimants have filed a legal challenge to the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) decision, which commenced on Wednesday at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

According to the High Court, the Government’s decision not to extend the £20 uplift to individuals on “legacy” benefits to help them during the epidemic was a “radical and unprecedented shift” from decades of benefits policy.

The court action revolves around the fact that Universal Credit claimants were paid an extra £1,040 per year in coronavirus cash support at the outset of the pandemic. This came in the form of an extra £86 every month on top of their regular stipend, or around £20 per week.

This trend maintained for the first six months of the fiscal year 2021/2022, from April to September. When the bump ended in October, UC beneficiaries received an extra £1,560 in total. According to BirminghamLive, the other welfare claimants seek a comparable amount.

The original legal challenge was started by two disabled people on ESA, and they have since been joined by one person on Income Support and one on JSA.

Their lawyer, Jamie Burton QC, argued that the disparity in treatment violated their human rights.

"This radical and unprecedented departure from many decades of policy intent, achieved with almost no democratic scrutiny and limited analysis of the consequences, has meant hundreds of thousands of seriously disabled people, already disproportionately affected by poverty, have had to get by on historically low rates of subsistence payments during a pandemic that has caused a significant rise in the cost of living for low-income families."

