Millions of drivers have been advised to schedule MOT tests ahead of time.

Experts advise drivers to schedule their car’s test as soon as possible to relieve the pressure on garages.

At the outset of the pandemic, the DVSA (Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency) granted a six-month extension for MOT tests, which has led to predictions of a massive rise in bookings this autumn.

The expansion will result in a significant concentration of exams in the latter months of 2021, compared to what was previously a fairly even distribution of tests throughout the year.

Not those who took advantage of the extension, but those who have a MOT test due in October, November, or December are expected to see a spike in demand.

As a result, drivers will need to book in their vehicles ahead of the change in season in order to stay road legal and safe.

“Over the last 18 months, garages have felt the pressure from the sheer volume of work that they are receiving,” a representative for LeaseCar.uk stated.

“Those who haven’t already done so should schedule their MOTs ahead of time to minimize the last-minute rush and reduce the pressure on mechanics.

“Not only that, but as we head into the fall and winter months, it’s critical that our vehicles remain roadworthy, especially as the weather begins to change.

“They’re simply swamped. There are no other words to describe it.”

Concerns are raised not only about British motorists’ safety and legality on the road, but also about the mental and physical strain on the country’s mechanics.

Experts are urging drivers to be compassionate to the automotive workforce as the industry prepares for a particularly busy summer.

Unless your vehicle is less than three years old, in which case a MOT must be performed on the car’s third anniversary, MOT tests must be reissued every 12 months.

Driving without a valid MOT certificate can result in a fine of up to £2,500 and three points on your license in some situations.

The highest charge for a car MOT is £54.85 and £29.65 for a motorcycle, according to GOV.uk.