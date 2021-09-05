Millions of Britons have been told that they are suffering from a silent killer disease.

According to a recent study, millions of Britons are at risk of developing a silent killer disease.

According to research published in The Lancet, more than half of persons with hypertension had not been treated in the last 30 years.

During the global study, more than 100 million people’s blood pressure was tested, with doctors analyzing data from 184 nations spanning three decades.

Nearly half of all persons with hypertension in 2019 were ignorant of their disease, and more than half of women and men with hypertension were not treated, according to the study.

Worryingly, from 1990 to 2019, the number of adults aged 30-79 with hypertension increased, according to the report.

Between those years, the number of women increased from 331 million to 626 million, and the number of men increased from 317 million to 652 million.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, puts additional strain on the heart and arteries.

Severe headaches, weariness, or confusion, as well as vision and chest pains, are common symptoms.

The study comes as it was revealed that blood pressure tests might save 2,000 lives if they were made available at high-street pharmacies.

Thousands of strokes and heart attacks could also be avoided, according to health professionals.

According to NHS England, the entire deployment could avoid 3,700 strokes and 2,500 heart attacks over the next five years, saving roughly 2,000 lives.

It is anticipated that an additional 250,000 people could receive life-saving hypertension therapy if roughly 2.5 million people have their blood pressure tested in this way.

“Pharmacies are in the heart of communities, therefore they are best placed to deliver these convenient checks – so, if you are worried about your health, please do get tested – it might save your life,” NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said.

“The NHS Long Term Plan intends to combat fatal illnesses, and pharmacy teams’ efforts will go a long way toward achieving our goal of saving more lives.”

Pharmacists will now be able to provide blood pressure checks to patients who are experiencing symptoms as part of the new agreement. “The summary has come to an end.”