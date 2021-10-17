Millions of Britons are being urged to double-check their passport information before traveling.

After 47 nations were removed from England’s red list on Monday, Brits were advised to check their passports before traveling.

Arriving passengers from those countries will no longer be required to stay in a quarantine hotel for 11 nights at a cost of £2,285 for solitary travelers.

Only seven nations remain on the UK Covid travel red list, which requires travelers to quarantine for 10 days at their own expense.

After a £100,000 court case, anyone with a Ring doorbell camera could face sanctions.

Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela are the countries involved.

According to BirminghamLive, the reforms might result in millions more Britons taking vacations overseas, and the government is asking individuals to double-check that their passports will allow them to travel.

“Your passport must also be less than 10 years old on the day after you leave,” the ministry warns. Extra months may have been added to the expiry date of your current passport if you renewed it before the previous one expired.

“Any additional months on your passport beyond ten years may not be included toward the required minimum term.”

Despite the relaxation of travel restrictions, Brits have been advised that they may not be able to visit all of the destinations.

Quarantine-free travel to Mexico, the Seychelles, and South Africa is feasible from the UK, while Cuba’s requirements will be eased beginning November 15.

However, strict regulations in Argentina, Chile, Indonesia, and Thailand make vacations there unaffordable for the majority of people.

Ministers say they want individuals to be allowed to “exercise personal responsibility” when it comes to where they travel, and they want to see the airline industry recover from the pandemic.

“With half-term and winter sun just around the horizon, we’re making it easier for families and loved ones to reconnect by considerably reducing the number of places on the red list, owing in part to increasing vaccination efforts around the world,” said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

“Restoring people’s faith in travel is critical to rebuilding our economy and leveling the playing field in this country. We can all continue to move forward safely together on our path to recovery with less limitations and more people traveling.” Mr. Shapps also said that vaccines from another 37 countries and territories would be accepted by the government. “The summary has come to an end.”