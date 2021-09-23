Millions of Boppy Loungers sold on Amazon have been recalled due to infant deaths.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, millions of Boppy Company loungers have been recalled from big-box stores and Amazon after eight infants reportedly died while using the products (CPSC).

Approximately 3.3 million loungers will be recalled from Pottery Barn Kids, Target, and Walmart stores, as well as online at those businesses and Amazon. Three of the company’s products are included in the voluntary recall: the Newborn Lounger, the Preferred Newborn Lounger, and the Pottery Barn Lounger.

The loungers were available in a variety of styles and ranged in price from $30 to $44. According to the CPSC, the business also delivered 35,000 goods in Canada.

After a string of newborn deaths between December 2015 and June 2020, Boppy and the CPSC initiated the recall to address the danger of asphyxia. The infants apparently suffocated after being placed on their back, side, or stomach on the lounger in all three incidents, and were afterwards discovered on their side or stomach.

The fatalities, according to Boppy, occurred while the products were used for sleeping. The loungers, on the other hand, are designed for supervised play when babies are awake and sitting or lying on the pad.

In a press release, a spokeswoman for Boppy said, “We are sorry to learn about these events.” “Boppy is committed to doing everything possible to protect babies, including informing parents and caregivers about the safe use of our products and educating the public about the importance of following all warnings and instructions, as well as the risks associated with unsafe infant sleep practices. The lounger was not designed for infants to sleep in, and it comes with warnings about using it without supervision.”

After at least 28 newborn deaths were linked to the goods from 2012 to 2018, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a warning to caregivers nearly a year ago.

Parents praised the devices in a number of Amazon newborn lounger reviews, admitting that they let their babies sleep on them.

“I ordered this for my baby who suffers from reflux,” one reviewer wrote in February 2020. I didn’t have a safe technique to prop him up because he wasn’t sleeping well lying flat. When my little one was younger, this pillow was quite useful. This is a condensed version of the information.