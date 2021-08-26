Millions in pandemic funding has been awarded to school districts, but they are hesitant to spend it.

Public school districts have received millions in COVID-19 pandemic cash, which the Biden administration has pushed to be utilized to “dream big” and “make great improvements,” but many districts are hesitant to use it.

Schools have three years to spend the latest round of federal cash, but districts argue that this is insufficient time to spend such a big sum of money. Many school authorities are hesitant to invest money on programs that may not be sustainable after federal funding is no longer available.

The public school system in St. Paul, Minnesota, is set to receive $321 million in funding, which Superintendent Joe Gothard described as “amazing.” He did say, though, that the time frame restricts the district’s spending alternatives.

“Three years will fly by,” Gothard said. “It’s all about managing expectations, and it starts with me,” she says. We must exercise extreme caution in order to avoid a financial cliff.”

While the district has employed some new teachers, it is mostly focused on one-time expenses such as building renovations and library book replacement.

Many districts claim they have more pressing issues to address first.

In Detroit, this entails repairing failing ceilings and mold problems. Detroit, like other school districts, is caught between the Biden administration’s lofty goals and harsh realities. Some of the government funds are being used by the district to recruit tutors, improve mental health services, and reduce class sizes. However, at least half of the $1.3 billion windfall will be used to undertake long-overdue repairs.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said, “For decades, we have been inequitably financed to cope with the massive needs that poverty and racial injustice have produced in our city.” “We’ll be able to make a major dent in the difficulty now that we have COVID relief.”

With the funds, the administration has urged schools to take leaps rather than steps. Miguel Cardona, the Secretary of Education, has declared that now is the time for daring innovation that eliminates disparities and rethinks all elements of education.

Despite their ambitious goals, several large urban districts are allocating a significant portion of their pandemic relief funds to practical necessities like hiring nurses, restocking libraries, repairing playgrounds, and resuming art programs.

