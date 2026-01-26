Millionaire Couple Banned from Keeping Animals After Puppy Farm Cruelty

Stephen and Hazel Hamilton, a millionaire couple who operated an illegal puppy farm in East Ayrshire, have been spared jail despite committing serious animal cruelty. The Hamiltons were ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work after admitting to charges of neglecting dogs at their unlicensed breeding business. The couple’s operation, which brought in significant earnings, left multiple dogs suffering in cramped and unsanitary conditions.

Neglect and Cruelty Uncovered

The case has drawn widespread outrage after it was revealed that the Hamiltons earned over £100,000 from their illegal puppy farm while subjecting animals to severe neglect. Four adult dogs, including German Shepherds and Lhasa Apsos used for breeding, were found in appalling conditions during a raid in November 2020. The dogs were kept in industrial kennels without proper veterinary care, leaving them with painful ear infections, chronic dental disease, broken nails, and matted fur. Many of the animals were described as terrified and cowering in fear when approached by rescuers.

Stephen and Hazel Hamilton pleaded guilty to three charges: causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, failing to meet the needs of animals, and running an unlicensed puppy farm. At Kilmarnock Sheriff Court, Sheriff Nicola Patrick sentenced them to unpaid work and banned them from owning or keeping any animals, except their family dog, for five years. The sentence came 25 months after their conviction, believed to be the longest delay in Scottish legal history between conviction and sentencing.

Public Outrage and Financial Fallout

The couple’s activities were discovered after a public outcry over their attempts to open a legal breeding operation in 2016, which had been blocked by local authorities and animal welfare groups. Despite this, they continued their illegal operation. Authorities seized 33 animals during the raid, and the Hamiltons have been ordered to pay £300,000 in kennelling fees to the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA).

One victim of the Hamiltons’ cruelty expressed disgust at the leniency of the sentence, calling for jail time instead of unpaid work. The Hamiltons’ financial situation was also scrutinized during a Proceeds of Crime hearing, with Stephen’s assets totaling more than £1.7 million. The couple admitted they had profited from the illegal business, with Stephen earning £60,000 and Hazel benefiting by £40,000 from the operation. Despite this, they were able to avoid more severe penalties.

Anne Marie Hicks, Procurator Fiscal for North Strathclyde, condemned the Hamiltons’ actions, emphasizing the “appalling disregard” they showed for animal welfare. “Some of these dogs endured terrible cruelty,” Hicks said, referring to the shocking conditions the animals were forced to endure.