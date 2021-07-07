Millie touching Liam’s sweat alarmed Love Island viewers.

Millie saw it while they were on a date and proceeded to touch Liam’s chest.

Fans flocked to Twitter to express their displeasure with the situation.

Millie Court, a newcomer to Love Island, has set her sights on Liam Reardon.

“Millie, the assignment is not for you to brush Liam’s sweat in order to encourage him to chose you #LoveIsland,” one admirer wrote.

“Why did Millie stroke Liam’s sweat like that?” one person wondered. #IslandOfLove”

Millie and Lucinda Strafford, the new girls, each got to choose three boys to take out on a date.

To impress their date, the males had to prepare an appetizer, main course, or dessert.

Millie chose Aaron Francis to prepare her appetizer, Liam to prepare her main meal, and Hugo Hammond with whom she would enjoy dessert.

Liam and Millie hit it off immediately, and Liam didn’t waste any time in cranking up the heat.

“I think the most important meal is the main,” Liam told Millie. Is it true that I am the most important person?”

“Yeah,” Millie says. I don’t think I’ve ever met somebody who is 6ft6” tall, and I think that’s a great height.”

Later in the date, the two agreed that they needed someone who was similar to them.