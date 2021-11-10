Millie Gibson of Coronation Street bids a tearful farewell to her soap co-star.

Millie Gibson of Coronation Street has given a poignant tribute to one of her closest co-stars, who has announced her departure from Weatherfield.

“I hope to meet [Lucy Mizen] again,” Millie, who plays bad girl Kelly Neelan in the ITV serial, remarked.

Lucy, who played Kelly’s social worker Lou, has stated that she will be leaving the set.

She shared the news with a photo of herself and Millie smiling outside the Rovers Return set on Corrie.

She wrote in a lovely caption: “I’m now able to share this photo I shot with this stunning lady. What a performer. Absolute respect. @milliegibbo ” Millie was quick to respond, stating that seeing herself on film was “wonderful.”

Instagram

The 17-year-old actress wrote: “It’s incredible to see you on television! “It was great meeting you, and I hope to see you again! X,” Lucy said. It was also a pleasure to meet you!” The pair’s acting abilities were quickly praised by fans.

“You were great Lucy!!!” one person wrote.

“You were both great!!” exclaimed another.

“Both brilliant!” wrote a third.

Kelly is in for more trouble, as Seb’s mother Abi is planning to direct her rage at her.

Abi pledges to drive her off the street as he struggles to come to terms with his murder.

