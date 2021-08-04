Millie Court’s harsh dig at Liam Reardon was caught on camera by Love Island viewers during the last challenge.

Millie Court’s scathing remark about partner Liam Reardon has sparked outrage on social media.

The islanders took part in the ‘Playing the Field’ task on Wednesday night, which involved being bombarded with condiments before participating in a ‘snogathon.’

The lads dressed up like American football players while the girls dressed up as cheerleaders for this assignment.

The females collected a football and attempted to kick it over the goal post in the first round, while their boy had to shelter them while the other boys tried to cover her head to toe in ketchup and mustard.

The couples competed in a snogathon to discover who could hold the longest kiss in the second round.

Liam stated he did an excellent job safeguarding Millie in the beach hut following the challenge, but “the men felt the need to cheat.”

“Perhaps they took a page out of your book,” Millie remarked without skipping a beat.

Millie’s vicious dig drew a lot of praise from Love Island viewers on Twitter.

“Liam: the boys felt compelled to cheat,” one person said. Millie: Perhaps they took a page from your book. SCREAMING, SCREAMING, SCREAMING, SCREAMING, SCREAMING, SCREAMING, SCREAMING, You must inform him!!! #LoveIsland”

“I LIVE for Millie’s nasty statements towards Liam and her self-respect,” another added. Give us everything, Queen. #LoveIsland”

“I appreciate that Millie isn’t letting Liam off the hook too easily,” one Twitter user said. He believed the kissing challenge would gain him some attention, but she keeps roasting him #loveisland”

Millie also lost the’snogathon’ on purpose, claiming that she was willing to forego winning in order to be true to herself.