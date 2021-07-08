Millie Court of Love Island appears to be a completely different person in her graduation photos.

In her graduation photos, Millie Court of Love Island appears to be a completely different girl.

Millie Court, a Love Island competitor, has caused quite a stir since her arrival in the resort.

After gaining the attention of a number of lads, she has already gone on dates with Aaron Francis, Liam Reardon, and Hugo Hammond.

Before joining the program, Millie earned a degree in Fashion Buying and Brand Management, and a look at her Instagram illustrates how different she was.

The midwives had never seen a baby as huge as Mum’s.

Millie posed in her cap and gown, displaying her golden blonde hair, which was longer than it is now.

At the estate, the 24-year-old has also gone for a more natural hair color.

Instagram

Millie looked gorgeous for her graduation in a tiny black dress and stiletto heels. She also posed with her admiring family members.

“Who said blondes were stupid?” says the narrator. Millie, who lives in Essex, added captions to her images. She graduated from City University of London with a 2:1.

She has three years of experience working as a fashion buyer.

Millie claims to have been “single for about a year” and is “ready to find the one.”

Millie describes herself as “fun-loving and spontaneous,” which is reflected in her vibrant social media presence.

Millie’s Instagram account may be found here.