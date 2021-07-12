Millie Court is having second thoughts about Liam Reardon, according to a Love Island spoiler.

Liam Reardon and Millie Court, who met on Love Island, struck it off right away as they enjoyed a lunch on their first date.

They’ve kissed for the first time outside of a challenge since then.

Millie stated after their kiss, “It’s great to do something about the connection we’re experiencing.” It was a great snog, and I can’t wait to do it again.”

Could the 24-year-old, on the other hand, be developing cold feet?

In tonight’s episode, the fashion buyers’ administrator wonders if their age difference will be a problem.

“Do you think there is a difference because of our age gap?” Millie asks Liam.

“No,” says the 21-year-old bricklayer.

“Do you think so?”

Millie admits to having a strange feeling: “I’m not sure what it is.” Perhaps I’m overthinking things.”

Millie stated that she wanted to be a part of Love Island in order to find “the one,” while Liam stated that he joined the show in order to “find a new companion.” I haven’t had a girlfriend in a long time.”

Will Liam’s maturity be up to Millie’s expectations?