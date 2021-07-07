Millie Court, a newcomer to Love Island, has set her sights on Liam Reardon.

On Tuesday, two new females arrived at the Love Island villa, and they’ve already begun selecting boys for dates.

They each get to choose three boys to cook a meal for them, and Millie Court and Liam Reardon’s sparks seem to flare the most.

Millie gets a text message that says, “Millie, it’s time to play the field.” Dinner tonight will be with three boys of your choice. One kid will make the appetizer, another the main course, and the third the dessert. Now is the time to make your decisions #eatouttohelpout #threecoursefeels”

The Love Island villa welcomes two new girls.

Millie chooses Aaron to prepare her appetizer, Liam to prepare her main meal, and Hugo to enjoy a dessert with.

When Millie’s main dish arrives, Liam doesn’t waste any time in turning up the heat.

“I believe the main course is the most essential meal,” Liam explains. Is it true that I am the most important person?”

“Yeah,” Millie says. I don’t think I’ve ever met somebody who is 6ft6” tall, and I think that’s a great height.”

They appear to be getting along when Millie tells Liam that she needs someone like him, and he agrees.

What does this entail for Faye and Liam, on the other hand?

Meanwhile, Lucinda Strafford, a fellow novice, chooses Brad to have an appetizer with, Hugo to prepare her main meal, and Aaron to serve her dessert.