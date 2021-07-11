Millie and Liam’s relationship is getting hot, according to a Love Island spoiler.

Millie Court has already set her sights on islander Liam Reardon after arriving at the Love Island house earlier this week.

In Wednesday night’s episode, the two had a meal and immediately hit it off, with Liam cranking up the heat right away.

“I believe the main course is the most important meal,” Liam stated. Is it true that I am the most important person?”

“Yeah,” Millie said. I don’t think I’ve ever met somebody who is 6ft6” tall, and I think that’s a great height.”

However, on tonight’s episode, the couple takes it a step further and share their first kiss outside of a challenge.

While new Islander Teddy Soares is on speed dates, Liam notices that the female he is now dating, Faye Winter, is no longer with him.

Millie tells him that they “can’t just snog now, I feel awkward, don’t you?” Millie tells him that they “can’t just snog now, I feel awkward, don’t you?”

Liam says “no,” and they kiss in front of whoops and shouts from the other islanders.

“It’s great to do something about the connection we’re feeling,” Millie says later in the Beach Hut. It was a great snog, and I can’t wait to do it again.”

Liam seems to agree, saying, “It was a great kiss, there was sexual tension there.” I’m excited to be sharing a bed with her.”

Tonight’s program will also feature a re-coupling, with the boy being the one to pick this time.

The girl who did not win the show tonight will be ejected from the island.