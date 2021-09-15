Milley’s alleged calls to China are backed by the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who say they were made to “maintain strategic stability.”

A spokesperson for the Joint Chiefs of Staff defended General Mark Milley, the chairman of the senior uniformed commanders organization, against claims that he made an inappropriate vow to his Chinese counterpart on Wednesday.

According to a new book, Milley told General Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army that if President Donald Trump planned to launch a military attack against China, he would give him advance notice. Milley may have committed treason, according to Trump and several Republican leaders, if the claim is genuine.

Colonel Dave Butler, a spokesperson for the Joint Staff, said in a statement, “The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs regularly communicates with Chiefs of Defense throughout the world, including China and Russia.” “These discussions are critical for increasing mutual understanding of US national security interests, lowering tensions, giving clarity, and avoiding unintended repercussions or conflict,” says the report.

The allegations about Milley’s purported chats with Li are taken from Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s book Peril, which will be released on September 21. Milley spoke with Li twice about his concerns about Trump and a military strike, according to the book’s writers.

The purported first phone contact took place just days before the presidential election in November, while the second alleged conversation took place on January 8, two days after the violence at the US Capitol.

“General Li, you and I have been acquaintances for the past five years. I’ll call you ahead of time if we’re about to attack. According to the writers, Milley informed Li in one of their discussions, “It’s not going to be a surprise.”

Milley’s calls “with the Chinese and others in October and January were in keeping with these duties and obligations of expressing comfort in order to maintain strategic stability,” according to Butler.

Butler continued, “All calls from the Chairman to his counterparts, including those reported, are staffed, coordinated, and communicated with the Department of Defense and the interagency.”

As part of his responsibilities as senior military advisor to the President and Secretary of Defense, “Milley often holds briefings with uniformed leaders across the Services to ensure all leaders are informed of current issues,” according to the spokeswoman.

"The purpose of the conference on nuclear weapons protocols was to remind uniformed Pentagon commanders of the long-standing and rigorous procedures in place.