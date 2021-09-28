Milley Defends Trump’s Calls to the Chinese Government, Saying He’s “Convinced” Trump Didn’t Mean to Attack.

Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, defended his calls to the Chinese government, claiming he spoke with his Chinese colleague with the conviction that a US assault would not occur under former President Donald Trump.

Milley told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, “I know, I am positive that President Trump did not want to attack the Chinese, and it is my directed role, and it was my directed responsibility by the secretary, to express that goal to the Chinese.”

“At the time, my job was to de-escalate,” he continued. Stay cool, steady, and de-escalate was my admonition once again. We’re not going to come after you.”

The general has recently come under fire for two phone calls he made to Chinese General Li Zuocheng during Trump’s final months in office. Excerpts from Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s forthcoming book, Peril, first revealed details about the calls.

Milley has been chastised by Trump, who claims the top military official “never notified me about calls to China.”

Milley said on Tuesday that the first contact was made on the orders of then-Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on October 30, 2020, and that the second was scheduled for January 8 at the request of the Chinese government.

Milley claimed the first call drew eight persons and the second call drew eleven. After the January chat, he said he “personally told both Secretary of State [Mike] Pompeo and White House head of staff [Mark] Meadows” about the conversation with Li.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.