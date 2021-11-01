Military Vaccination Deadlines Approach as Leaders Consider Penalties for Refusals.

According to the Associated Press, as the military’s COVID vaccine deadline approaches, tens of thousands of service personnel have yet to obtain at least one injection.

Unvaccinated military troops may face penalty, according to certain military leaders. Transfers, travel limitations, and bonus refund are among the measures being discussed, according to the Associated Press. Exemptions for religious grounds will be granted on a case-by-case basis.

Between 1% and 7% of all US service personnel, or roughly 60,000 people, are unvaccinated.

One branch of the military is seeing positive results in terms of vaccination rates. The Navy has cautioned sailors that refusing to get vaccinated could result in them breaking a legal order. Only 1% of sailors are unvaccinated, with immunization rates as high as 98 or 99 percent on some ships. Similar rules could be enacted by other branches of the military.

The deadline for the Air Force and Space Force is November 2nd, while the deadline for the Air Guard and Reserve is December 2nd. Employees of the Department of Defense must get vaccinated by November 22nd. The deadline for the Navy and Marine Corps is November 28th, while the reserves’ deadline is December 28th. The deadline for active-duty Army members to be inoculated is December 15th, while the deadline for the National Guard is June 30th, 2022.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Military vaccination rates are greater than the general population’s, and the reasons for opposition – which are frequently based on misinformation – are comparable to those expressed across the country. Military personnel, on the other hand, are commonly obliged to receive as many as 17 immunizations, and refusing to do so can result in serious consequences.

The extent to which religious exemptions will be given is unknown. Under military guidelines, commanders can consider the impact on a unit’s objective and deny a religious exemption if it jeopardizes performance.

Routine testing, distance measures, and even travel limitations may be imposed on unvaccinated troops.

Army Air Forces After the vaccine became obligatory in late August, Col. Robert Corby, commander of the 28th Medical Group at Ellsworth Air Force Base, said that appointments for immunizations at the base clinic doubled. Commanders, chaplains, and medical personnel are delivering information to troops, he added, who have a variety of questions and concerns.

“I believe you as well. This is a condensed version of the information.