Military tanker drivers take to the roadways to help alleviate the fuel shortage.

For the first time, army tanker drivers are hitting the roads to provide supplies to besieged gas stations plagued by the fuel crisis.

Despite officials’ claims that the situation at the pumps is improving, over 200 military troops, half of whom are drivers, are being deployed in Operation Escalin.

The troops, who have been on standby since last week, will first be stationed in London and the south east, where the most severe shortages still exist.

Members of the 3rd Logistic Support Regiment have been training with Hoyers, a petroleum logistics firm based in Thurrock, Essex.

Ministers have been chastised for not sending them out sooner after a wave of panic buying triggered by rumours that filling station supplies were being disrupted, causing havoc on the forecourts.

However, the government has been using its reserve tanker fleet, which is driven by civilians, to supplement supply since last week.

“We are working closely with industry to help raise fuel stocks, and there are signs of improvement in average forecourt stocks across the UK as demand continues to stabilize,” a government spokesman said.

“Stocks in London and the south of England have been recovering at a slower rate than in other parts of the UK, so we’ve started deploying military men to help with supply in these areas.”

Operation Escalin was created in anticipation of anticipated gasoline shortages following the United Kingdom’s final exit from the EU single market at the beginning of the year.

The Petrol Merchants Association (PRA), which represents small retailers, has praised the military’s deployment, albeit it believes it will have a limited impact.

While the crisis was “virtually over” in Scotland, the north, and the Midlands, more than one-in-five filling stations in London and the south east remained out of petrol, according to PRA chairman Brian Madderson.

On the first day of the Tory Party conference in Manchester on Sunday, Boris Johnson expressed optimism that the issue was “abating” and that the military was being sent as a “precaution.”